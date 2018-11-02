Share:

It goes without saying that green team has destroyed the Australian team by the help of younger pacer Mohammad Abbas who took ten in just 2 innings. It was Abbas, 28, who destroyed Australia with a haul of 17 wickets in the series becoming the first Pakistani fast bowler to take ten wickets in a Test since Mohammad Asif did so against Sri Lanka at Kandy in 2006. Actually, it is something great for the green since it is the same team which was recently thrown easily out of the tournament in Asia cup by Bangladesh. So, I can’t be wrong to congratulate them for their unbelievable victory. Congratulations Pakistan and congratulations legend Sarafaraz. Sarafaraz ap hai toh hamian koi gum nai.

NIZAR JAN,

Turbat, October 19.