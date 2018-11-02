Share:

LAHORE/MIANWALI - The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised wheat growers of rain-fed areas to cultivate approved varieties of wheat to obtain good yield. A spokesman for the department said on Thursday that farmers must complete sowing of NARC 2009, Baras 2009, Dehrabi 2011, Pakistan 2013, Fateh Jang 2016, Ehsaan 2016, Barani 2017 and Chakwal 50 till November 15 to get good amount of yield. As much as 40-50 kg seed should be used for per acre cultivation of wheat, he added. The spokesman further said that in rain-fed areas growers must use diammonium phosphate (DAP), Urea, Sulphate of Potash (SOP), Nitrophos fertilizers as per recommended quantities. Rain-fed areas include Rajanpur, Layyah, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bhakkar, Mianwali and Khushab. He asked farmers to pay special attention to weed removal as well. The Agriculture Department is expecting cultivation of wheat on 435,000 acres and gram (chana) on 60,000 acres of framlands.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Malik Muhammad Ijaz told farmers at a session to adopt modern agricultural methods in cultivation of crops to get better yied. He asked farmers to prepare their lands according to requirements of wheat cultivation and properly irrigate their fields.