KARACHI - A woman jumped from a building to die under mysterious circumstances from the fourth floor of the residential apartment located in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Saher Ali, daughter of Ali Ahmed Ali. Police officials said that the incident took place at Phase V, Saba Commercial, DHA within the limits of Darakshan police station.

According to SHO Arshad Janjua, the deceased used to live alone on fourth floor of a building from where she fell down under mysterious circumstances, adding that the deceased was currently unemployed while she earlier was associated with the call centre.

Police officials said that the victim’s family claimed that she committed suicide by jumping down from the fourth floor of the building over personal matter. Her body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre from where her family took her away with them without medico-legal formalities.

Police officials said that they were investigating a case from different angles.