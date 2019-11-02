Share:

BUREWALA-A grand wedding ceremony was held under the aegis of local welfare trust where 24 couples tied their knots here at local marquee on Luddan Road on Friday.

Vehari Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia was the chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony DC Irfan Ali Kathia said that the social welfare is the true source to earn blessings of the Almighty Allah, adding that organiser of the mass wedding Sheikh Shehzad Mubeen always remains at forefront for social uplift of the masses. He prayed that “May Allah give all of us strength to help needy people”. He expressed that event would bring happiness in the lives of the newly-married couples and their families. Later, host and organiser of the event Shahzad Mubeen expressed gratitude to the guests for their support.

Burewala Assistant Commissioner Rana Aurangzeb, Medical Superintendent THQ Burewala Dr Imran Bhatti, Principal Govt College Khushi M Shahzad, Principal DPS Salahuddin, Veteran Journalist Ahmed Waseem Sheikh, President Bar Association Malik Furqan Yousaf Khokhar, General Secretary M Khurram, President Press Club Nadeem Mushtaq Ramay, Chairman Asghar Ali Javed, General Secretary Asghar Ali Ch, President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran M Jamil Bhatti and a large number of notables, attended the event.