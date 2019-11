Share:

SHIKARPUR - A day after the deadly Tezgam Express inferno incident at Rahim Yar Khan, a fire broke out in two bogies of Sukkur Express near Shikarpur on Friday.

The fire erupted in the train due to short circuit. After receiving information about the mishap, security personnel and firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze. No loss of life has been reported and the train was allowed to resume its journey.