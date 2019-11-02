Share:

KARACHI (PR): The Little Art and Teachers’ Resource Centre (TRC) announced the 9th season of International Children’s Film Festival - Karachi (ICFF-Karachi) 2019 in collaboration with Cinepax Cinemas. The festival is being presented by The Little Art in collaboration with Teachers’ Resource Centre (TRC) and Cinepax Cinemas at the Cinepax Cinemas in Ocean Mall, Clifton till Saturday, 2nd November. This year’s festival in Karachi is showcasing selected 116 films for ICFF-Karachi from 27 countries, including several films by young Pakistani film makers. These films have been selected from a total of 3590 film entries from 116 countries.