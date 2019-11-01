Share:

LOS ANGELES-Anna Faris is to produce and star in ‘Summer Madness’. The 42-year-old star will play both lead roles as twins, one who is elegant and doing well for herself and the other who is broke and has a foul mouth.

Brian O’Shea, head of the Exchange, said: ‘’Anna Faris is a comedy icon with global value.

‘’We are thrilled to bring a studio-level actress to an indie marketplace.’’

James Mottern will direct the comedy movie, and he will also produce alongside Faris, Michael Barrett and Emilio Mauro, with production expected to star in spring 2020.

The movie will be up for worldwide sales at the American Film Market.

Faris has starred in numerous comedy movies over the years and recently lent her voice to ‘The Emoji Movie’, but the motion picture later picked up four Golden Raspberry Awards.

The film - which also starred James Corden, Sofia Vergara, and Sir Patrick Stewart - was named Worst Picture, Worst Screenplay, Worst Director for Anthony ‘Tony’ Leonidis, and Worst Screen Combo for ‘’any two obnoxious emojis’’ from the movie.

The Razzies said: ‘’Leading this year’s list of movie-misfires is the emoticon-based, talking poop opus.’’