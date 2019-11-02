Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Athar Ali Khan inaugurated an art competition titled ‘Fan-e-Rang’ at Lahore Arts Council Friday. A total 100 schoolchildren put on display 300 paintings. Aslam Iqbal praised the artists and appreciated LAC team especially Athar Ali for arranging such events as part of the PTI plan to promote art and culture. “The government has stepped up efforts for providing youth with opportunities to show their talent,” the info minister said calling youth the future of country. The LAC chief announced toppers would be awarded prizes. He highlighted the council role in capacity building, saying: “LAC is an important platform for young artists to show their skills. Workshops and exhibitions are being held to display children’s artwork, theatrical talent and other forms of arts,” he added.

Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal congratulated Muhammad Ali Zaffar, Adeel Abid and Maryam Ali for holding “Fan-e-Rang” competition. Muhammad Ali Zaffar told that this competition is held every year and participating children are given certificates.