Lahore (PR) Avari Hotel Lahore held the Oktoberfest aka the German Food Fest for their corporate clients. The festival took guests on a culinary journey to Germany with authentic German flavours and variety. The ambiance and decor depicted the true German and Bavarian culture with posters of German architecture. Media partners and photographers were present to join in the celebration and cover the event. A DJ played German music and an accordion player performed live at the event opening day. Meezan Foods was the sole sponsor for the German Food Fest. The Cluster Chef Avari Xpress Hotels and Residences, Mr. Wolfgang Franz Goedl, along with his team prepared authentic German dishes for guests, ginger heart cookies and much more.