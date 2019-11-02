Share:

LAHORE - Experts have stressed the need for carrying out fresh ‘baseline studies’ in major cities of the country to ascertain the level of pollution and the types of pollutants to devise workable strategy to protect the public.

They said situation is bad in developing countries like Pakistan, it is worse in big cities like Lahore where pollution level is much higher than any estimate due to emissions from moving and stationary sources.

“The Environmental Protection Agency lacks equipment to gauge level of pollution. As such there is no data to determine the ambient air quality. There is need of carrying out baseline studies to get accurate data for planning purposes”, experts say, adding, all measures should be taken to check increasing pollution level. “Pakistan needs to pay attention towards introduction of electric vehicles as recent phenomenon of smog in Lahore was largely due to the traffic emission. The smog policy recently drafted by the department do talk about vehicle emissions but it only call for improving the fuel by introducing fuel with low sulphur, lead and other pollutants. Whole world is going towards electronic vehicles which are greener technology,” said Asian Environmental Services head Aleem Butt while talking to Environmental Journalists Association of Pakistan (EJAP) during a visit to state of the art laboratory setup by his organization in the provincial metropolis to analyze air and water pollution. The Company also has a modern lab to analyze the strength of existing structure and soil quality and nature before construction of any type of building.

Labs has all the required certifications including ISO-9001:2015, ISO-14001:2015 and accreditation with the Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC). Aleem Butt said that lead free fuel has been introduced but there was a need to monitor it on a regular basis. He said that air pollution was hazardous and three was need of practical measures for keeping it to lowest possible level.

Generally people attribute the cause of skin and lungs diseases to high level of pollution. Presence of fine particulate matter in the air can cause cardio vascular diseases.

In a recently released report, World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that 92 percent of the world population lives in places where air quality levels exceed danger level, posing serious health hazards.

As many as six million deaths in a year are linked to exposure to outdoor and indoor air pollution .

The most dangerous pollutant is particulate matter with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres, or PM2.5. It includes toxins like sulphate and black carbon, which can penetrate deep into the lungs or cardiovascular system.

“The level of pollution would have definitely increased due to enhanced emissions from industries and vehicles. Continuous rising of dust from roads is another major source. Large scale digging and construction activity has increased pollution level manifold.

Prevailing factors have deteriorated ambient air quality to a dangerous level. “PM10 affect eyes, skin, throat and respiratory system. PM2.5 is more dangerous as it enters blood through lungs. This type of pollution has caused considerable increase in cardio vascular diseases.”

Butt further said that children were at greater risk of getting diseases due to weak immune system. Such level of pollution, he added, also hinder normal growth of brain of infants.

“Even those mostly staying indoors are not free from risk of exposure to pollution. Air polluted with fine particulate matters enters rooms. As such housewives and infants are also at risk of getting diseases.

“We can say that 100 per cent population of Lahore is exposed to excessive pollution and as such is at risk of getting diseases,” he said.

Similarly, he said arsenic and lead presence in water bodies of the country is also higher than the WHO standards. He disclosed that recently they conducted survey and analysis of water taken from RO plant in an Industrial area and found lead in it.