LAHORE (PR) After a successful launch on Daraz, Camon 12 Air is now available in all the leading offline markets from today onwards at a retail price of Rs19,499. Creek Ma, General Manager Pakistan, said, “We are delighted with overwhelming response for our TECNO smartphone; Camon 12 Air. For a higher level access to Camon 12 Air, we have decided to introduce it in the offline mobile market.” The trendy Camon 12 Air features a mega 6.55-inch punch-hole display with a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and is powered by 2.0 GHz Helio P22 Octa-core processor for smooth functioning.