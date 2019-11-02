Share:

NANKANA SAHIB-Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday hoped that Kartarpur Corridor project will help ease tensions between Pakistan and India.

He was talking to the media after visiting the Gurdwara Janam Asthan to review the arrangements for the 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Nankana Sahab on Friday.

After meeting the Indian Sikh Yatrees who reached here along with “Palki” at Nankana Sahab, he said that Pakistan had always opened its doors for Sikh yatrees from India in any situation like war or peace. He added that federal and provincial governments were working round the clock in connection with 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

The governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor project on November 9, adding that any politician from India including Manmohan Singh, who wanted to visit Pakistan on inauguration ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor project would be welcomed.

A luncheon would be arranged at Governor House for Sikh yatrees, visiting to attend the 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak, he maintained.

He said that India tried to hatch conspiracies to disrupt Kartarpur Corridor project but the government of Pakistan was committed to open the corridor in any circumstances, adding that this corridor would also help in bringing down tensions between both countries.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that undoubtedly, Kartarpur Corridor project was a historic initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, whereas the international community had also lauded Pakistan’s decision to open Kartarpur Corrdior.

He said that all arrangements including security were being finalized to facilitate and protect the Sikh yatrees as about 100,000 Sikh yatrees across the world including 10,000 from India would reach here to attend birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

The Governor said that CCTVs cameras have been installed at Gurudwara Janum Asthan and other locations, whereas for the accommodation of Sikh yatrees, besides special tent city, special arrangements have also been made at local government buildings and Gurdwara.

He said that federal and provincial governments besides Evacuee Trust Property Board(ETPB) officials’ were working hard to provide 100 percent healthcare facilities to the Sikh pilgrims, adding that in this regard two mobile hospitals would also extend healthcare services round the clock.

On the occasion, the Sikh yatrees appreciated the efforts of government for taking effective arrangements in Nankana Sahib. MPA Mahindarpal Singh, Secretary Evacuee Trust Property Board Tariq Wazir, Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Parbhand Committee president Sardar Satunat Singh, Harvinderpal Singh Sarna, DC Nankana Sahab and others were also present.