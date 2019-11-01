Share:

BUCHAREST-The Romanian capital Bucharest has hosted what organizers claim is Europe’s biggest pumpkin carving event.

The Halloween Pumpkin Fest, “the biggest pumpkin carving event in Europe”, according to organizers, took place over the weekend in a popular park in the Romanian capital with thousands trying their hand at carving more than 30 thousand pumpkins ahead of Halloween.

Halloween was virtually unknown in Romania before the fall of communism in 1989. It has since become increasingly popular with Romanians of all ages and is now an established event marked by parties and events throughout the country. Some traditional Orthodox Romanians and members of the clergy disapprove of the celebrations, labeling them “anti-Christian,” warning parents against allowing children to wear “evil creature masks” and deploring the “demonic” nature of the festivities.