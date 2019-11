Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Friday extended the judicial remand of three suspects for 14 days in Chiniot mining contract case. Special Judge Accountability Court Chaudhry Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceeding in the case. Meanwhile, the lawyer representing Sibtain Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial minister for forestry, wildlife and fisheries, filed an application seeking exemption from personal appearance for his client.