LAHORE - Diamond Paints and Adisseo squeezed into the main final of the Gul Ahmed 104th FIP Ambassador’s Polo Cup 2019 with Polo in Pink event after registering easy victories in the crucial matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints outlasted Master Paints by 6½-3. For Diamond Paints, which had a half goal handicap advantage, both father and son, Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, emerged as stars of the day with a brace each. Foreign players Mike Egan and Iqbal Jumabhoy contributed with one goal apiece. From the losing side, Babar Monnoo scored all the three goals.

Diamond Paints stamped their authority right from the beginning as they scored a brace in the first chukker to take 2-0 lead. Mir Shoaib and Mir Huzaifa were the scorers. Master Paints started the second chukker with a goal through Babar Monnoo to reduce the margin to 2-1. Diamond Paints then slammed in two back-to-back goals through Mike Egan and Iqbal Jumabhoy to enjoy a healthy 4-1 lead.

The third and fourth chukkers were evenly poised as both the sides scored one goal each in both the chukkers to finish the match at 6-3. With a half goal handicap advantage, Diamond Paints won the encounter by 6½-3. Azam Hayat Noon and Agha Murtaza officiated the match as field umpires.

In the second match of the day, Adisseo outpaced Remington Pharma/Guard Group by 8½-4. From the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Atif Yar Tiwana once again inspired the spectators with his spectaculating performance as he fired in fabulous five goals in his team’s triumph while foreign player Jason Crane banged in a brace and Abdul Haye Mehta converted one. From the losing side, Taimur Ali Malik hammered a hat-trick and Kaveh Atrak contributed one.