BAHAWALPUR - The Health Department officials have said that the identification of 54 bodies burnt to death in Tezgam train fire could not be ascertained so far, adding that DNA tests of the unrecognizable bodies would be carried out soon.

Talking to journalists, Chief Executive Officer of Health Department, Sakhawat Hussani said 74 passengers were killed and 42 others injured as three bogies of Rawalpindi-bound train Tezgam caught fire after gas cylinder stove burst into flames. He said 74 bodies and 42 injured were brought to hospitals in Liaquatpur, Rahimyar Khan, Bahawalpur and Multan.

He said 15 bodies had been recognised and 10 of them had been dispatched to their native areas including eight to Mirpurkhas. He, however, said the identification of 54 bodies yet to be ascertained. “DNA tests will be carried out to ascertain identification of 54 bodies placed at hospitals,” he said.

Hussain said Army helicopter transported nine injured to hospital in Multan due to their critical condition. Survivors said on Friday that after the explosion it took nearly 20 minutes for the train to stop amid contradictory reports about the condition of the train’s brakes.

Three carriages were consumed by flames from a fire caused by a cooking gas stove and dozens of people jumped in panic from the speeding train.

Conductor Sadiue Ahmed Khan told Associated Press the train’s emergency braking system was in perfect working order and the train stopped within three minutes after the first signs of fire. “This is the worst tragedy in my life as a driver,” he said.

Investigators said they will be looking at the train’s braking system to determine its condition at the time of the fire. Survivors recounted pulling at emergency cords that weave through the train to notify the conductor, but they said the train continued to speed down the tracks.

Ghulam Abbas, a passenger who had gotten on the train in Nawabshah with his wife and two children, echoed other passengers who said it took nearly 20 minutes for the train to stop. He recounted watching panicked passengers jumping off the speeding locomotive. “We learned afterward that most of them had died,” he said.

Abbas’ wife, Sulai Khan Bibi, said she was horrified what would happen to their two small children. “We were so close to death, but Allah saved us,” she said, clutching the children.

Mufti Wahab, a district chief of the Tableeqi-e-Jamaat, said as many as 52 members of his organization were “martyred because of the fire.”

The fire apparently started after one of several small stoves brought on to the train by the Tableeghi members exploded, setting other gas cylinders used to fuel the stoves on fire, said Deputy Railways Commissioner Jamil Ahmed.

Flames roared through the train engulfing three carriages as it approached Liaquatpur. Survivors recounted horrific scenes of fellow passengers screaming as they jumped through windows and off the train, flames billowing from the carriages.

“We could hear people crying and screaming for help,” said Chaudhry Shujaat, who had boarded the train just a few hours earlier with his wife and two children. “I thought we would die. The next car was on fire. We felt so helpless.”

Kaleem Ullah, an official with the district emergency services, said of the 43 people injured, 11 were still in critical condition. Several of them had jumped off the train — many to their deaths — after the fire broke out and before it eventually screeched to a halt, said Ahmed, the railways official.

Railway official Shabir Ahmed said bodies of passengers were scattered over a 2 kilometre wide area around the site. People from nearby villages rushed to the train, carrying buckets of water and shovels to help douse the flames. “But it was impossible,” said Ahmed.

Through the morning hours, rescue workers and inspectors sifted through the charred wreckage, looking for survivors and aiding the injured. Local Pakistani TV footage from the scene showed a huge blaze raging as firefighters struggled to get it under control. UN Secretary-General also extended “deep condolences” to the families of the victims as well as the people and government of Pakistan and wished “a swift and full recovery to those who were injured,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Ten bodies were identified as Waqas s/o Kareem Buksh (age 50 years) belongs to Maree House Mirpur Khas, Mehboob s/o Rehmat Masih (50) of Lahore, Bilal s/o M Aslam (27) of Mirpur Khas,Abdul Latif s/o M Yaseen (20) of Mirpur Khas, M Sharif s/o M Nazeer (65) of Mirpur Khas,Khushi Muhammad s/o Sher Muhammad (50) Kundri Umarkot, M Aftab s/o Abdul Waheed (38) of Mirpur Khas, M Saleem s/o M Shakoor (45) of Mirpur Khas, Afaq Ahmad s/o Savant (27) of Kundri Umarkot and Naveed s/o M Waheed (35) of Hyderabad.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives from the hospital.