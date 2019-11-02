Share:

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said Azadi March protesters will find no place to hide if Prime Minister Imran Khan "makes a call".

In a series of tweets, the minister called the protesters "a bunch of opportunists" and warned them not to underestimate the PTI government because "we are exercising self restraint".

Dont dare to under estimate #PTIGovernment we are exercising self restraint because @ImranKhanPTI has desired so, if he makes a call these bunch of opportunists ll not find a place to hide in Pakistan — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 2, 2019

The minister asked the protesters to make arrangements for cleaning at the rally venue on their own since the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had to allocate millions of rupees to address the issue.