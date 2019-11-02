Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said Azadi March protesters will find no place to hide if Prime Minister Imran Khan "makes a call".

In a series of tweets, the minister called the protesters "a bunch of opportunists" and warned them not to underestimate the PTI government because "we are exercising self restraint".

 The minister asked the protesters to make arrangements for cleaning at the rally venue on their own since the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had to allocate millions of rupees to address the issue.