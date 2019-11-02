Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said the FBR survey proved our point true that Karachi contributes majorly in the country in revenue collection however no attention was given to provision of basic amenities to citizens of Karachi on governmental level, though we could further enhance national revenue collection by improving the infrastructure in Karachi. The policy makers should get a clear understanding of the situation of revenue recovery and availability of basic civic facilities in Karachi. He said this while commenting on the FBR Survey Report conclusion with regard to revenue recovery in big cities of the country. Mayor Karachi said the FBR had released the result of the survey conducted in the markets of big cities by selecting a few markets from each city. Karachi markets include those located in Saddar, Tariq Road, Clifton, DHA, Gulistan e Jauhar, Golimar from where record Rs 30.87 billion revenue was collected with 85,020 tax filers whereas tax collected from Lahore’s Anarkali market, Mall Road, Liberty and Hafeez Centre was Rs567billion with 3925 tax filers. He said FBR reported recovery of Rs1. 0 92 billion from major markets in Rawalpindi with 6560 tax filers and from Faisalabad Rs141million with 2266 tax filers.

In Islamabad recovery of Rs1. 93 billion was made with 6428 tax filers.

Mayor Karachi said he has been saying that Karachi is the business hub of Pakistan and therefore its infrastructure needs lots of attention but policy makers not paying attention on this.

He said broken roads, overflowing sewage and obsolete transport in Karachi was a cause of concern. With no mega project or development works Karachi still contribute chiefly in the national exchequer so this city must not be overlooked or neglected.