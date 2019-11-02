Share:

ISLAMABAD - The footwear exports from the country witnessed increase of 26.3 percent during the first quarter of the 2019-20 compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan exported footwear worth $37.062 million during July-September (2019-20) against the exports of $29.344 million during 2018-19, showing a growth of 26.3 percent, according to the latest data of PBS. Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear witnessed a growth of 22 percent as it surged from $26.2 million last fiscal year to $31.961 million during the current year. However, the canvas footwear exports from the country decreased by 6.06 percent to $0.031 million when compared to the exports of $0.033 million last year.