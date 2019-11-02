Share:

MULTAN - Namaz-e-Janaza of Nawab Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, cousin of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and elder son of former governor and chief minister Punjab late Nawab Sadiq Hussain Qureshi, will be held on Saturday (today) in Multan.

He died of cardiac arrest in Lahore on Friday.

The funeral prayers for the deceased would also be offered at Polo Ground, Racecourse Park Lahore on Saturday at 11am, while the body would be laid to rest at Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya shrine premises on Saturday evening.

The deceased was one of the founding members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Shaukat Khanum Hospital besides a good cricket player. Reacting to Ashiq Qureshi’s death, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief over his demise. “Devastated by the death of one of my oldest friends Ashiq Qureshi last night. He was always there during my many setbacks in life,” he said in a tweet.

Having graduated from the Pakistani Military Academy in 1971, late Qureshi had joined the foreign service and served as a diplomat in different countries, besides serving as former Honorary Consul of France in Lahore. The prime minister said Ashiq Qureshi was the first to stand by him when he had decided to build Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Hospital.

Besides, he was also a founding member of PTI, he added. “Above all, he will be missed as a gentleman and great human being,” the PM remarked.