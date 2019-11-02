Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN-The relatives and heirs of the victims of Tezgam train fire incidents faced difficulties in receiving dead bodies of their beloved in Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) on Friday.

The majority of the relatives of the deceased persons arrived here from Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas and Umarkot. They complained that there is neither any information counter at SZMCH, nor by the Pakistan Railways has taken any step to facilitate them. They spent the whole night in the open outside SZMCH in rain. They expressed reservations that the dead bodies of their deceased relatives were brought to SZMCH in disrespectful manner.

According to hospital sources, only 37 blood samples are taken from heirs of the deceased persons and 20 blood samples are yet to be taken.

Heirs of dead persons appealed to government and Army chief for take notice of hospital administration negligence and lethargy.

As per sources doctors are on strike against MTI Act and no doctor is available for DNA blood samples.

They alleged that SZMCH administration advised them that for DNA test went to Lahore but when they approached the RYK railway station, Pakistan Railways staff refused them to board the train without tickets. They said that PR authorities have issued clearly instruction that the relatives and heirs of deceased would not be charged. They further told that the district administration even could not arrange cloth for coffins of the deceased persons.

Anjuman-e-Tajiran New Sadiq Bazaar provided cloth for 70 coffins to SZMCH administration. In SZMCH, 17 injured patients are admitted for treatment and four patients are serious among them.