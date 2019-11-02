Share:

Israeli jets bombed an area in northern Gaza late Friday belonging to the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, according to sources on the ground.

The Israeli Defense Forces said on Twitter the attacks were in response to 10 rockets fired from Gaza earlier that night.

"Eight of those rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome System," it added.

According to the Tel-Aviv-based Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, one of the rockets struck a home in the town of Sderot near the Gaza border. No casualties were reported.

Authorities in Gaza have yet to issue a statement on the matter.