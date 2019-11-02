Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Rejecting Modi-led fascist regime’s move to annex occupied Jammu Kashmir and dividing it into two union territories, General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Kashmir Raja Masadiq Khan has said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will continue their struggle at all levels to restore and retrieve the erstwhile state’s historic identity and territorial integrity. Terming Kashmir as an indivisible entity, the PTI leader said here that Kashmiris on both sides of the line of control will never accept this forcible division and disintegration of their motherland.

Reiterating Kashmiris’ pledge to fight against India’s illegal occupation, Khan said that the struggle for the revival of nationhood and national identity will continue despite all odds.

Referring to international covenants, the PTI general secretary said that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute. India’s bifurcation move, he said, is a flagrant violation of the UNSC resolutions, which clearly states that no party, whatsoever, can alter the status of Jammu and Kashmir unilaterally.

Urging world community to take effective notice of the prevailing political and human rights situation in occupied Kashmir he said that BJP government is hell bent-on suppressing Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for right to self-determination.