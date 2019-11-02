Share:

Lahore - KEMU Muridke Campus Project Director Prof M Haroon Hamid lauded Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal for the latter’s role in getting KEMU New Campus Project PC2 approved, a press release said on Friday. Haroon also thanked the senior officials especially Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani and Member Health Dr Sohail Saqlain for approving the PC-II. This mega project includes an academic block, international medical college, college of nursing, college of allied health sciences, institute of dental sciences, and a 1300-bed hospital. He also appreciated the efforts of the project team and urged them to continue with similar vigour.