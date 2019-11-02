Share:

SHEIKHUPURA (Staff Reporter/INP): A seven-year-old girl was killed after a sharp kite string slit her throat in Ferozewala, a town in Sheikhupura District here on Friday.

According to police sources, the incident took place just a few yards away from Ferozewala Police Station when seven-year-old girl, identified as Masooma was going home with her father Ramzan and mother on a motorcycle.

Masooma was critically wounded in the mishap and was taken to a hospital by local residents where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment on Friday.

Coach-car collision leaves three dead

MUZFFARGARH (Staff Reporter): Three persons including two women died and two women injured when a coach collided with near Jugno petrol pump at Chowk Sarwer Shaheed on Mainwali Road.

According to rescue and police sources, the passenger coach was heading towards Dera Ismail Khan and car towards Karor Lal Essan. They said that the accident occurred when driver of the speeding coach attempted to overtaking the car. Resultantly, the coach driver lost control of the steering and collided with the car.

The Rescue 1122 personnel immediately responded and rushed to the site. The injured women identified as Stamina Bibi, wife of Muhammad Sarwer, Zakia Bibi, wife of Iqbal; Hadia Bibi, daughter Muhammad Sarwer were shifted to hospital after first aid. The persons died on the spot were identified: Mohammed Sarwer, son of Safdar, resident of Karor Lal Essan; Suraya, wife of Munawar and Rafia, daughter of Munawar. The dead bodies were despatched to native town after legal procedure.

Driver of the passenger coach fled the scene of the accident.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

The police impounded the passenger coach and registered a case against the driver at large.

Bike lifters gang busted

OKARA (Staff Reporter): The A-Division Police claimed to have busted three members of a motorcycle-lifters racket while one managed to escape arrest here the other day. The police also recovered five bikes from the gangsters.

Following a sharp rise in the bike theft incidents, Okara DPO Jahanzeb Nazeer Khan issued stern directive to the police rein in the criminals. Acting on the directives A-Division Police SHO Qalbe Sajjad and his staff manged to trace and bust the bike-lifters gang.

The police arrested Shahzad, son of Asghar, Babar, son of Arshad and Shiraz, son of Akram when they were lifting a bike. One of their accomplices Amir, however, succeeded in fleeing the scene. The police also recovered five bikes from the lifters. Further investigation is underway and recovery of more vehicles is expected.