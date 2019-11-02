Share:

LAHORE - The inaugural edition of Lahore Design Week (LDW 2020) will be held at Alhamra Arts Council plus various sites of the provincial capital from March 12.

Founded by Rashid Rana, one of Pakistan’s most prominent contemporary artists, the week will be held under the umbrella of a not-for-profit design foundation set up to promote design practices, discourse and the industry at large.

The objective of this annual event is to bring together three important stakeholders of creative community, academia, industry and design practitioners.

The week will be a city-wide event with a diverse range of programmes and components like back-to-back exhibitions, summit, Index PK: a design expo for the industry, design awards and a range of site-specific and satellite projects.

The city of Lahore will act as an important backdrop against which these programmes will be curated. A series of open calls will be announced in the ongoing month inviting design practitioners, creative thinkers and design-oriented organisations and brands to submit their proposals.

The LDW team is being led by Rima S Bokhari as creative head. She runs her design studio in Lahore exploring cross disciplinary and curatorial practices relating to contemporary architecture, design and media. Hala Bashir Malik is head of programming for the week.

Creative Head: Rima S Bokhari, rima@lahoredesignweek.pk

Head of Programming: Hala Bashir Malik, hala@lahoredesignweek.pk

Website:www.lahoredesignweek.pk

Facebook: fb.com/

designweeklahore

Twitter: @lahoredesignwk

Instagram:@lahoredesignweek