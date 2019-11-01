Share:

ISLAMABAD-National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has finalised preparations to hold ten-day annual folk festival, popularly known as “Lok Mela” from November 15th to 24th in collaboration with all provincial culture departments.

The festival aims at promoting indigenous folk heritage, creating harmony among all federating units and providing a platform to master artisans, folk artists and rural performers to get recognition of their talent at national level.

The main features include provincial cultural pavilions, folkloric song and dance performances, exotic craft bazaar, folk cuisine and many other attractions. Further details will be shared in due course.

A ten-day folk festival would focus on provincial harmony and national integration while highlighting the contribution of our people in building the future of our country.

Officials of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) told APP that the ten-day folk festival would start from November 15 at Garden Avenue Shakarparian.

They said that in this regard all preparations are being finalised to make the festival more entertaining and attractive for the visitors.

The Lok Mela will start daily from 10am to 10pm and will give an opportunity to the residents of the twin cities to experience the colours and warmth of diverse cultures from all over the country.

Provincial pavilions, food courts, musical theatres, kid corners and display of arts and crafts as well as traditional heritage from every corner of Pakistan will be available at Garden Avenue, Shakarparian. A musical evening representing every province will also take place daily in the Open Air Theatre at 7pm which will be streamed LIVE on the following website: www.lokvirsa.org.pk. It would serve to disseminate the dynamic creativity of our countryside and give rural folk a pride in their identity.

Hundreds of master artisans, folk artists, rural musicians and folk dancers from all over Pakistan including remote and far-flung regions would participate in the festival, bringing with them their creativity in arts, crafts and innovation and win recognition of their talent at a national level. The festival will culminate with a colourful ceremony on November 24.