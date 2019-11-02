Share:

LAHORE - Former Pakistan Davis Cupper and PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik has returned home after attending the ITF Worldwide Conference held in Bangkok, Thailand, which was participated by 620 participants from 150 countries.

Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), ITF Junior Tennis Imitative Program Head in Pakistan Hamid Niaz, Borjan PVT CEO Zahid Hussain represented the country in the conference. The Pakistanis met with ITF President David Haggerty, former tennis greats, legends and high-ups of different tennis federations.

Malik termed the conference ‘very beneficial’ for Pakistan tennis, saying the discussion with tennis legends and officials of world’s big tennis federations will benefit Pakistan tennis in different ways. “I have informed them how talented players we have in our country but there is only need to train and groom them. We are highly hopeful of grooming future tennis stars, who will not only serve the country but also the game of tennis across the globe.”

The former Davis Cupper also urged Prime Minister Imran Khan, who himself is a sportsman, to play a key role in increasing the number of sports nurseries in every corner of the country. “Such sports nurseries must be provided with best facilities, funds and equipment so that they may fully focus on transforming the raw talent into the future stars. In this way, soon the country will start winning international honour and medals and it will once again rule the world of sports.”

He said that under the banner of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA), he had already organised a record number of junior tennis events last year, and this year too, he is keen to not only break the previous record but also to set new one for others to follow. “I am also grateful to Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob and SBP Vice Chairman Rao Zahid Qayyum for their all-out positive support for the development of all the sports especially tennis.

“I hope with their sincere efforts, sports in Punjab will flourish a lot. It is also very positive sign that they have approved international-standard four to five tennis courts near the Punjab Stadium. It will help a lot in promoting tennis at grassroots level and also help in hosting international tennis in the metropolitan city,” he added.

Malik said: “For me, the only way to promote and develop any game is to increase the number of nurseries of every game at every coroner of the country. The more sports nurseries we will establish with better facilities and professional coaches and training, the better product we will get, that will start earning laurels for the country at international level.”