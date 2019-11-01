Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) is preparing a national policy for dengue control countrywide, but government-run hospitals in federal capital are still receiving dengue patients, The Nation learnt on Friday.

Despite the start of winter season, the dengue patients’ influx is still maintained in Federal Government Services (FGS) Polyclinic and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

As per details, 39 patients confirmed with dengue virus are still admitted in Polyclinic hospital including two who are critical. Data shows that so far during this season, the hospital treated 5,610 dengue patients.

So far eight dengue patients lost their life at Polyclinic hospital.

Dr. Shareef Astori of Polyclinic hospital said that the strength of dengue patients in hospital has reduced due to fall in temperature, but still dozens of residents visit hospital for dengue tests.

He added that number of dengue patients will further decrease as the temperature in the city decreases.

Dr. Astori added that dengue virus elimination in the big cities like Lahore and Karachi depends when the winter season will start there.

“However in Islamabad virus elimination is near,” he said.

Deputy Director PIMS Dr. Waseem Khawaja said that over 100 dengue patients daily visit OPD. He said that around 80 patients are still admitted in hospital.

He added that patients’ ratio till last month was around 350 daily.

Dr. Waseem said that from 1st August to 31st October, 25,691 suspected dengue patients were received in OPD and emergency of the hospital. He said that 8,094 patients were confirmed with dengue virus.

He said that PIMS provided extra staff and every available medical facility for the treatment of dengue patients received in the hospital.

Earlier, the dengue staff at PIMS hospital had also protested for low strength as huge influx of dengue patients was on the hospital, but shortage of staff had increased work burden on staff deployed for catering dengue patients.

Ministry of NHS in its statement issued said that it is making a comprehensive strategy to control dengue in country from next year.

In a regular meeting on dengue control headed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on NHS Dr. Zafar Mirza said that effective measures taken in twin cities led to reduce dengue patients in hospitals.

He said that from next year, federal and provinces will work in coordination to eliminate the dengue. He urged case response teams to work hard for elimination of the virus.