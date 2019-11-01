Share:

I am the student of F.Sc. 2nd year. I have seen many mistakes in our course book of chemistry. If the course books are in this condition so how can students get the right things. All the students of the province are not able enough to know the wrong and right thing in the books. Whatever they study from the book they learn them for their exams. Due to such mistakes many students have failed their exams. It is a misleading the youth who are the future of the nation.

These books are the same for a complete province not for a small village or community so the education authorities should recheck them again and again for making them completely pure for mistakes. The editors and typists of such books should be experts so that they can avoid mistakes.

AYESHA MUNIR,

Turbat.