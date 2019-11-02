Share:

LAHORE - The condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif continues to improve with positive signs in health indicators.

Although there has been no increase in the platelets count of the ex-PM under treatment at Services Hospital for the last 11 days, and remain 51,000, the really encouraging sign on Friday was drop in his blood sugar level from 200 to 150.

The Special Medical Board, headed by Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Professor Mehmood Ayyaz, examined Nawaz Sharif on Friday, evaluated his existing reports and took fresh samples for further treatment.

The Board confirmed that blood sugar of Nawaz Sharif before breakfast was 150 as against 200 on the last day (Thursday). His (Nawaz’s) platelets count also remained stable at 51,000. For maintaining accuracy in platelets count, the Board is carrying out tests of one sample from three different laboratories. The board decided to reduce the steroids gradually after bone marrow started making platelets.

The platelets count was expected to increase by 5,000 to 6,000 every day, the doctors stated. The board also allowed Nawaz Sharif to have a walk in the hospital corridors on Friday.

Dr Adnan Khan, personal physician of former prime minister, however, expressed concern over fluctuation in platelets count, saying it (platelets count) had not reached safe level despite administering steroids.

In a series of tweets, he stated that the treatment itself was leading to complicated clinical consequences.

“Former PM NawazSharif continues on life saving doses of Steroids & Eltrombopag (Revolade; thrombopoietin receptor agonist) to achieve a platelet count safe for maintenance of Coronary/Carotid circulation (avoiding heart attack & stroke) & also to avoid spontaneous bleeding,” one of his tweet reads.

“Despite all efforts, Mr Sharif’s underlying diseases & the treatment itself leads to complicated clinical consequences with significantly unstable critical health status. #NawazSharif remains under treatment in intensive care setting requiring aggressive management,” his second tweet reads.