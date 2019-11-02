Share:

The Pakistan Army Spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor has categorically stated that they would not allow any effort to harm to the national stability and support the government within the ambit of the constitution.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Army is a national and impartial institution, which believes in the supremacy of the constitution and law and always supports democratically elected government, not any single party.

Regarding the opposition parties' complaints about the transparency of polls, he said Army fulfilled its legal and constitutional responsibility in elections.

The DG ISPR said the government and opposition negotiation committees are working in a better coordination and we hope this process will move on in a better way.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said a year has elapsed now after the government's formation and the issues are not resolved on streets merely through accusations.

He said the opposition has the option to avail their constitutional right and take up their allegations to the relevant institutions instead of accusing the Army on roads.

He said democratic problems must be resolved democratically.

Replying to a question, the DG ISPR said during the last two decades, the country has gone through very difficult circumstances fighting terrorism by rendering numerous sacrifices.

He said the people and the armed forces of Pakistan had fought against the terrorism which no other could do.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said tension persists on the Line of Control and Indian repression is going on in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said around one hundred thousand troops have been deployed on the eastern border and nearly two hundred thousand on the western border for defence of the motherland.

The Army Spokesman said in such circumstances, chaos and unrest in the country would not be in the national interest.