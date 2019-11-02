Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the opposition through its agitation was trying to stop the government from delivering for the welfare of the people.

Talking to mediamen after her visit to district courts on the direction of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court, she said all those tainted with corruption would now share the same stage in Islamabad and Prime Minister had also stated that the corrupt were getting together.

To a question, she said the government was ensuring protection of life and property of the citizens, however it had not created hurdles in the way of protesters. Firdous said the government had accepted right of the opposition to protest.

Those who claimed to be champions of democracy were now trying to dislodge the government through protest, she added. She said in the world people were protesting against corruption while here opposition was protecting corruption.

Firdous said the government had facilitated Maulana Fazl and gave him facilities of a five-star hotel at the venue of the public meeting.

She said the government would not have provided facilities to the sit-in of Maulana Fazl if it was afraid of him.

The government had provided him facilities of electricity, water, food and toilets and an ideal and conducive environment so that he could tell people about his agenda, wishes and desires.

She recalled when PTI staged sit-in, before that houses of its leaders and workers were raided and they were mistreated. Bilawal Bhutto was an immature person and he was not concerned about the problems of people, she added.

She said unfortunately the district courts in Islamabad were in a bad shape and facilities were not available for citizens. The judges were performing their responsibilities in a difficult environment, she said adding the judges needed a conducive and suitable environment to fulfill their obligations.

While visiting different courts, Dr Firdous said the condition of courts was enough to open eyes of those who ruled the country for 30 years.

She assured the Islamabad District Bar President that she would be their advocate so that their problems related to the courts could be resolved , adding it was vision of the Prime Minister to provide relief to the common man and ensure justice for him as it was also basic principle of his party.

She said she was thankful to Chief Justice IHC for asking her to visit district courts. She came to the court for the first time as in her 20 year political career no case or FIR was registered against her.

Firdous said after 60 years, the master plan of Islamabad was presented in the cabinet. In the new master plan, facilities would be provided for the courts. She urged the lawyers to withdraw cases from courts so that master plan with regard to courts could be implemented.

She said the government did not have two-third majority in the National Assembly and it was in minority in Senate. So the government was compelled to issue ordinances for the welfare of people, she remarked. “The real aim of the government is welfare of the people and the President has signed the ordinances.”

She said it was responsibility of the Parliament to ensure adequate number of judges for the courts.

She went on to say the government had undertaken legal reforms including giving women the right of property inheritance and carried out changes in criminal laws. She said The World Bank President had appreciated the economic performance of the government. In a tweet, Firdous criticised Maulana Fazlur Rehman for stopping female anchors and reporters from coverage of his march.

She said the extremist mindset in the garb of democracy had struck hard at the rights of women who were 50 percent of the total population in Pakistan.

She said the administrators of the march had refreshed memories of Stone Age by stopping female anchors and reporters from coverage.

She said those who took name of democracy were negating the democratic principles, adding these steps of Maulana Fazl were against principles of Quaid of Pakistan and were akin to trampling democratic principles and constitutional rights.