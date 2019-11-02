Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan has a lot of potential for fashion industry and can get a good share from the international fashion market worth billions of dollars, said Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar while speaking at a seminar on “Potential of Fashion Industry” on Friday.

LCCI Executive Committee Members Haris Attiq, Uzma Shahid, Convener LCCI Standing Committee Fashion & Clothing Talat Hafeez, Co-Convener Maleeha Rehman, Faisal Iqbal Sheikh, Anam Qazi and Rana Nauman also spoke on the occasion. Ali Hussam Asghar said that attention of western buyers should be grabbed through a strategic approach as they are going to other regional countries to buy hand-made embroidery and products for fashion industry despite the fact that Pakistan has far better expertise.

“All those women are not just workers but artists who are doing embroidery, stitching and other related works”, he said and added that perception of the country can be changed at international level through Pakistani finest quality work and art.

He urged the fashion designers to arrange a sector-specific delegation of fashion industry for United Kingdom to explore export opportunities. He said that a single country exhibition in UK can also help find out stockiest of apparel and other products of fashion industry.