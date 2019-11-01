Share:

“I hate Indians. They are a beastly people with

a beastly religion. The famine was their own fault

for breeding like rabbits.”

–Winston Churchill

Bengal famine was result of Britain’s greed for profits.

Britain recognise Winston Churchill one of the finest leader the country has ever seen. But Britain’s Indian colony rightly remembers him as one of the worst leader who was in charge of their affairs. People should not get a shock. His statement quoted above is more than enough to make him the most disliked figure in the former colony. He was no exception to the all other white supremacists. Sir Winston ignored pleas for emergency food aid for millions in Bengal and left them to starve as their rice paddies were turned over to jute for sandbag production. Between one and three million died of hunger in 1943.

The wartime leader said Britain could not spare the ships to transport emergency supplies as the streets of Calcutta were filled with emaciated villagers from the surrounding countryside, but several new documents have been unearthed which challenge his claim. Ministry records and personal papers that reveal ships carrying cereals from Australia bypassed India on their way to the Mediterranean where supplies were already abundant. It wasn’t a question of Churchill being inept: sending relief to Bengal was raised repeatedly and he and his close associates thwarted every effort.