Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) believes in promotion of industrial development and generation of employment in the province. As industries grow, more jobs will be created and the country will prosper as well. This he said while speaking as the chief guest at the annual dinner hosted by North Karachi Industrial Development and Management Karachi. Prominent industrialists, including Secretary Industries and Commerce Nasim ul Ghani Sahito, Secretary Forest and Wildlife Abdul Rahim Soomro, also attended the ceremony. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that it was a matter of great satisfaction to see that North Karachi Industrial Development and Management Company had been playing a vital role in improving the infrastructure. Sindh government had already given a grant of Rs. 573 millions for infrastructure improvement and would also give more grants. He further said that the PPP government was the government of the masses. “We are well aware that industrial development will lead to development of the country and there will be employment opportunities,” he said. The provincial minister asked the Industrialists to move out of Karachi and set up industries in other districts of Sindh so that people of these areas can also get employment opportunities.

He said that Larkana and Hyderabad Industrial Zones would be inaugurated soon and he was trying to have a meeting of Industrialists with party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and CM Sindh soon. Dharejo said that he was representative of Sindh govt as well as representatives of industrialists. The govt of Sindh was fully aware of the problems of the industrialists and Sindh government was making all out efforts to address these issues, he added. He said, ‘Sindh province has a very important role in the economy of the country. Government of Sindh is ready to cooperate with industrialists and businessmen at all levels’. The provincial minister said that better results would come if the government and business community worked together, adding that party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was very keen to promote industrial activities in Sindh.