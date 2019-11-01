Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on Friday appointed second Vice Chancellor (VC) of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) after 13 months.

The ministry appointed Professor Tanwir Khaliq as VC SZABMU, who is also Head of Department Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

A notification issued said that “in pursuance of Cabinet Decision’s No 508/22/2019 dated 21-05-2019 & with the approval of President of Pakistan/Chancellor, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SAZBMU), Islamabad, Professor Tanwir Khaliq, is appointed as Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical Univeristy (SZABMU), Islamabad under M/o National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, with immediate effect.” Spokesperson Ministry of NHS Sajid Shah in a statement said that president of Pakistan following the advice of Prime Minister appointed Professor Dr. Tanwir Khaliq as the new VC of SZABMU.

He said that Prof. Dr. Tanwir Khaliq is a renowned surgeon of Pakistan who earned good reputation internationally also.

The post of VC at SZABMU was vacant since October 2018 after the retirement of its Prof. Dr. Javed Akram.

Earlier, the search committee had approved the name of Prof. Dr Tanwir Khaliq for the post but the matter was taken to court. The search committee was comprised of Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, Dr Faisal Sultan, VC Quaid e Azam University Prof Muhammad Ali, Executive Director of Higher Education Commission Lt. Gen, (Rtd) Asghar Javed and Chairperson BISP Dr Sania Nishter.

The documents available with The Nation revealed that on advertising of the post of Vice Chancellor, about 32 professors applied for this post from all provinces. According to PMDC and HEC criteria, only six senior professors were shortlisted for interview.

Six candidates including Prof Mulazim Hussain Bukhari, Prof Maj. Gen. (Rtd) AK Naveed, Prof Muhammad Umar, Prof Tanveer Khaliq, Prof Hassan Abbas Zaheer, and Professor Shamsa Rizwan were called for the interview. Earlier, two acting VCs including Dr. Abid Farooqi and Dr. Iqbal Memon had assumed acting charge of the post.

Officials said that new VC SZABMU will assume his charge on Saturday.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) in its order issued had directed to continue the appointment process.

The order said that “Let the appointment process continue, but the same shall be subject to the final outcome of this petition.” It also said that perusal of the said order shows that an injunction against the appointment was not issued however, the same was made subject to the final outcome of this petition.

There is no impediment in continuation of the appointment process culmination in the issuance of the appointment letter.

It added that, however, such an appointment would be subject to the final outcome of this petition.