ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday summoned an important meeting of its Core Committee after JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman gave a two-day ultimatum to Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign.

An office bearer of the PTI’s Central Secretariat said that a meeting of the committee has been summoned to take the party leadership into confidence on the political situation arising out of the JUI-F sit-in call. It is likely that the committee would decide about an address of PM Khan to the nation over the opposition’s protest.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak while talking to reporters said that the statement of Maulana about arrest of Prime Minister was a joke. “The demand of PM’s resignation was unconstitutional.” The government would neither talk on it nor opposition’s Rehbar Committee ever placed this demand during the negotiations,” he said.

Khattak, the head of government negotiations committee, hoped that the opposition would not violate the code of conduct signed with government. The law will act in case of violation of the agreement.

He said that the government would not contact with the Rehbar Committee for next two days. “If needed, we will negotiate.” He said that the government did not block access of protesters under the agreement. “The whole country is watching who is abiding by the agreement and who is violating it.” Before this, the defence minister held a meeting of his committee earlier formed by PM to negotiate with the opposition. He also made a telephonic contact with PM over the issue.