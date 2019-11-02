Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi was manhandled here on Friday by an enraged mob when the former held victims of the Tezgam train accident responsible for the tragedy. Local leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) immediately intervened and escorted him to an unknown location away from the sight of the mob.

As per reports, Naqvi, who is also a senior PTI leader , after attending the funeral prayers of one of the victims of the train accident, while seconding the point of view of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid, held victims responsible for the incident. This annoyed the family members and relatives of the victims who manhandled him.

However, while the scuffle was on, party leaders Aftab Qureshi, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Razzaque Soomro and others intervened and saved him from the wrath of the mob.

Later, in his video statement, Naqvi sought apology from the victims’ relatives and friends over his comments.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister and convenor of MQM-P Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddique arrived here on Friday along with office-bearers of his party from Karachi and Hyderabad after sunset and visited the houses of those who lost their lives in the incident. He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the casualties.