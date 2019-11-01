Share:

Kesha’s ‘rainbow’ inspired makeup line

LOS ANGELES (CM): Kesha has a ‘’rainbow’’ inspired makeup line coming out.

The ‘TikTok’ hitmaker has revealed her new collection will be called Kesha Rose Beauty and will feature her ‘’favourite bright, insane rainbow- and earth- and nature-inspired colours’’. She said: ‘’I actually have a makeup line coming out called Kesha Rose, and it’s all my favourite bright, insane rainbow- and earth- and nature-inspired colours. I don’t even really like using the word ‘beauty’ because it’s more about expressing yourself. It’s about redefining what beauty means to you. Beautiful is happiness and happiness is beautiful, so that’s what I am trying to encourage with the makeup line and with the record.’’ The 32-year-old singer bases her makeup looks on her ‘’floating aura’’, which she says changes from day to day. She added: ‘’Quite frankly, I feel like I am just a floating aura and my aura changes colours from day-to-day, and I want to be able to express that with my [makeup]. It’s not about feeling perfect or trying to look perfect or perfectly symmetrical or anything like that, it’s about being happy and having fun. So, I want people to play with it and have fun with it and hopefully feel like they’re expressing their auras and souls through makeup and not so concerned with looking like some perfectly symmetrical, filtered Instagram thing.’’

Westlife announce stadium tour

LOS ANGELES (GN): Westlife are to embark on a huge stadium tour next year. The ‘Flying Without Wings’ hitmakers - comprising Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan - will perform their first UK-wide outdoor tour in over eight years and, following their 20th anniversary comeback jaunt earlier this year, they have promised fans they are ‘’better than ever’’. Speaking to MailOnline, Shane said: ‘’Westlife 2.0 is what we’re calling it and I think we’re better than ever. We are definitely more relaxed and making our best music. ‘’It is brilliant to be back with the boys. 2019 has been an unbelievable year for us but there’s so much happening in 2020. We can’t wait to get back out on the road.’’ Kian added: ‘’Twenty years have gone so quickly. It is unbelievable to look back at everything we’ve achieved and it is just great that people still want to listen to our music. ‘’We’ve been blown away by the response to the release of the new music and this year’s tour was our biggest selling ever. There is more to come from us.’’

The tour will kick off at Norwich’s Carrow Road on June 19 and calls to places including Cardiff, Inverness, Plymouth, Colchester, Gloucester, Leicester, and Durham, culminating in the group’s previously-announced first-ever show at London’s Wembley Stadium on August 22.