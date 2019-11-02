Share:

LAHORE - Environment Protection Secretary Salman Ijaz has said brick kilns will not be closed immediately in case of improving of air quality index. Presiding over a meeting Friday, the secretary urged owners to make brick kilns environment friendly by convert the same on zigzag technology and get production throughout the year. Director General of Environment Tanveer Ahmad Warriach, Director Environment Naseemur-Rehman, central and provincial presidents of All Pakistan Mines and Mineral Associations Mir Behrooz and Khalid Pervaiz, Chairperson Hyderabad Mir Samad, other representatives, owners of brick kilns and coal agents were present. Salman Ijaz said the government does not want unemployment of common man but to eradicate the pollution. He said that it is the desire that brick kiln owners adopt modern technology so that environment could not be harmed.