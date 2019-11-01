Share:

ISLAMABAD-The law-enforcers have decided to beef up security at the Red Zone after Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday gave PM Imran Khan two days time to resign and announced to stay in Islamabad until their demands are met.

According to the sources in the local police and district administration, the authorities have feared that the participants of Azadi March may move towards the Red Zone if the things are not settled amicably.

The Red Zone and Blue Area are the most sensitive areas to be protected from the marchers, according to the officials.

More personnel of FC, Rangers, Elite Force and police have been deployed around the Red Zone and Blue Area. Armoured vehicles have also been stationed in the sensitive zone. The government has also deployed police and Rangers at Faizabad Interchange, Kashmir Highway and other locations.

Around 6,000 personnel of police and Rangers have been deployed for the security of the protest venue in the H-9 area of Islamabad. According to the administration, the law-enforcement agencies were fully prepared to cope with any untoward situation.

Overall security in Islamabad is tight with parts of the city sealed off. Schools are closed, public transport suspended and internet services interrupted in some areas.

Sources in the police said the law enforcement personnel deployed at the venue have been strictly directed to behave politely with the marchers. However, they have also been told to take strict action if the participants of the march tried to travel to some other area of the city.

Meanwhile, the authorities have removed containers from the Expressway to ease traffic flow in the city as the marchers stay at the venue.

The containers were removed to facilitate the road-users so that they could move without fear and trouble, according to the police.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of IG Islamabad Police, Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan which reviewed overall security and law and order situation in the city in the wake of Azadi March.

On Thursday night, at least two people died after falling from Islamabad’s Khanna Pul, where they had gathered to welcome participants of the Azadi March.

The JUI-F’s Azadi March entered Islamabad late Thursday night. Large crowds of people gathered along the march’s route to welcome the participants.

A large number of people also gathered at Khanna Pul, however, six of them accidentally fell off the bridge. Two people died on the spot, while four others received serious injuries.

They were shifted to a hospital. The dead were identified as Talha, 13, hailing from Rawalpindi and Shafqat Abbasi, 40, from the Barma Town. The injured include Muhammad Ikhlaq and Abbas.