LAHORE - Central Punjab captain Ahmed Shehzad has been fined 50 percent of his match fee, while his teammate Azhar Ali and Sindh fast-bowler Sohail Khan have received official reprimands for violating PCB Code of Conduct during their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match, which ended in an exciting draw in Faisalabad on Thursday.

Ahmed Shehzad was found guilty of committing a Level 1 offence under Article 2.14, which relates to changing condition of the ball (non-identification) during a match. The incident occurred during the 17th over of Sindh’s first innings on Tuesday when, during a normal inspection of the ball, on-field umpires Mohammad Asif and Zameer Ahmed found that the ball had been unfairly changed by a member of the fielding side.

The matter was reported to match referee Nadeem Arshad who, on the basis of a preliminary review, determined that Ahmed Shehzad, as captain, had a case to answer for the contravention as the incident related to non-identification of the player and a Notice of Charge was issued to him under the PCB Code of Conduct. Ahmed pleaded not guilty to the charge, and, as such, a hearing took place after the match on Thursday, in which Ahmed was found guilty.

In an unrelated incident, Azhar Ali and Sohail Khan have been handed official reprimands as the two players got into an argument after Central Punjab pushed for victory against Sindh. Azhar Ali was found guilty of engaging in a Level 1 offence described in Article 2.9, which deals with throwing a ball at or near a player, support personnel, umpire, match referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a match, while Sohail Khan was found guilty of committing an Article 2.10 – Level 1 offence, which pertains to time wasting by any player or team during a match.