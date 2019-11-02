Share:

KARACHI - The third annual convocation of the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) will be held today (Saturday) at the Expo Centre Karachi. The convocation will start at 10am with the welcome address by the SMIU Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh. The classes, exams and public dealing will not take place on Saturday. The students who will receive their degrees will be allowed to the convocation venue. Moreover, Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) has started transport facility for its students Friday. In the first phase, the SMIU buses will facilitate students living on the routes from Gulshan-e-Hadeed, New Karachi and Sohrab Goth to the SMIU city campus.

“We will facilitate more students in coming days,” announced SMIU Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shah. “The university wants its students reach the campus without troubles,” he added.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony at the city campus, Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that the transport facility for the students has been launched on the no-profit-no-loss basis. He said that the university will also add more buses, facilitating students living in other parts of the city. “The transport facilitate will help students to reach the university on time.” He said that it will reduce the burden of the parents financially and mentally. “SMIU’s buses also ensures safety and security of the students.” He said that cameras have been fixed in all buses.

Sharing their experiences of using public transport, Ali Raza Mangi, a SMIU student, said that the transport facility reduces chances of accidents. “It will help us to reach university on time.” He said that using public transport doubles the mental stress of the students and reduces the chances of performing well in the class.

Aqsa Razaque, another student, said that the girls students face several problems when they use public transport. “It [transport] will also reduce the fear of our parents,” she added, saying most of the [girls] students hardly get a seat in the public buses. “Now, we will our own transport.”