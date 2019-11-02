Share:

LAHORE - Swedish Ambassador Ingrid Johansson Friday visited the Manawan testing centre in Lahore to get auto-rickshaw driving licence

A police spokesman said the envoy was issued driving licence after she successfully passed the test for driving. Earlier, the Swedish ambassador applied for the license. ater, Ambassador Ingrid Johansson was given a detailed briefing by traffic officers about the infrastructure, working, and ticketing system of the traffic police. She was also briefed about the ongoing traffic awareness and education programs.

Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik said the traffic police were implementing “protocol for all’ policy to entertain the applicants. As part of this policy, all applicants are given due respect and protocol at the testing centers but licenses are issued to them only when they pass the tests including traffic signs and driving tests.