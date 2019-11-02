Share:

LAHORE - A teenage boy was found shot dead in an empty plot outside his house in Shahdara on Friday. Police sources said apparently the deceased the ended his life by shooting himself in the head. Resident of Imamia Colony, Raza, 19, left his house in anger after an argument with his father over some domestic issue. Later, he committed suicide by shooting himself in the head. The police also seized a pistol from the crime scene. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The police were investigating the incident.