LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik on Friday directed the traffic wardens to step up the ongoing campaign against the vehicles emitting smoke. A police spokesman said special teams comprising traffic policemen and officials of the environment department have been constituted to punish the drivers for air pollution. The owners of different transport companies have also been directed not to run some-emitting vehicles on the roads. The violators will be issued fine tickets, he said. The city traffic police department issued challan tickets to at least 29,251 drivers since January. As part of the anti-smog drive, at least 9,701 drivers were issued fine tickets during the month of October. The traffic officers are directed to take strict action against the smoke-emitting vehicles during the current month. The CTO further said that environmental and air pollution cause epidemic of viral diseases. Therefore, the transporters are ordered to run the vehicles on roads only after proper repair and checkup. The violators will be taken to task, he said.