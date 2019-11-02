Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Mirpur Police Station on Friday apprehended a female thief and recovered 45 stolen mobile phones from her custody.

According to police, shopkeeper Kashif of Kakul reported to Mirpur police station that an unknown thief stole 45 mobile phones from his home.

ASP Mirpur police station Awais Shafique formed a team to probe the theft case, the team through modern scientific techniques identified a woman thief involved in the crime. She was identified as Asia Bibi resident of Thanda Choha, and arrested her and recovered the stolen phones. Traders community of Mandia Abbottabad appreciated the police recovery and arrest of the thief with in short time by police.