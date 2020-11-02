Share:

Mansehra - Two persons died when an iron string that they were using to shift a cellular company’s tower to a mountain, broke in Kandia valley of Upper Kohistan.

A police officer, Jehanzeb Khan, said that the workers were shifting electrical goods to install a signal tower at a mountain through an iron string, which broke and they fell on the ground.

He said that the locals rushed the injured identified as Mohammad Ahsan and Fazl Nabi to a hospital, where doctors pronounced both of them dead.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Lassan Nawab area, one Mohammad Tanveer allegedly committed suicide by jumping into River Siran.

Personnel of Pulrah Police Station rushed to the scene and started a search operation to recover the body.

People of Lassan Thakra and adjoining areas were also taking part in the search operation till the filing of this report.

According to the police, a domestic issue was the reason behind the incident.