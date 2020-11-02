Share:

ATTOCK - Two persons died while another was injured in two different incidents in various parts of Attock on Sunday. In first incident, a man died while his friend was critically injured when the motorcycle they were riding rammed into a tractor trolley on Kohat road in limits of Fatehjang Police Station. Police sources said that 24-year-old Hammad Shabbir along with his 23-year-old friend Saddam Hussain was traveling by his bike when it rammed in to tractor-trolley coming from opposite direction, resultantly Hammad died on the spot while Saddam received injuries and has been shifted to Rawalpindi due to his critical condition. Separately, a young man died after being hit by a train, eyewitnesses said.

They said the Peshawar-bound train hit a man near Faqeerabad in limits of Attock Saddar Police Station. The eyewitnesses said that the man was walking on the railway track and was using his mobile phone’s hands-free. Respective police registered two separate cases and started further investigation.